Anvar to make ‘important’ announcement amid resignation rumours

MALAPPURAM: Amid speculation that he may resign as the Nilambur MLA, P V Anvar set political circles abuzz on Sunday saying he had an important announcement that he would share with the media in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. This would be Anvar’s first press meet since he decided to work as state coordinator of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which he recently joined.

Sources close to the MLA indicated he may quit as a legislator to focus on strengthening the TMC’s presence in Kerala.

“The MLA had earlier decided to work as the state coordinator of the TMC without formally joining the party. However, doing so without being the party member may not be effective. To attract more people and build the party in Kerala, he may feel the need to become an official member. In that case, he may announce his resignation as MLA on Monday,” said Hamsa Parakkatt, the state coordinator of Anvar’s Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK).

Posting in his social media page at night, Anvar announced he would meet the Speaker at 9 am, half an hour before his scheduled press conference, hinting at the possibility of his resignation.

The legal risk of disqualification is another reason he may consider resigning. Anvar is an independent MLA, and as per the law, independent MLAs who join a party after they are elected are subject to disqualification.