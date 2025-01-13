Four girls fall into Peechi reservoir in Kerala on Sunday, two dead

THRISSUR: Two of the four girls who fell into the Peechi reservoir on Sunday, breathed their last at a private hospital in Thrissur on Monday.

Aleena (16) and Ann Grace (16), students of St Clare's Convent School in Thrissur, died at a private hospital. The condition of the other two girls -- Nima (7) and Irene (16) -- is reportedly stable though not out of danger, said hospital sources.

Aleena, Ann Grace and Irene visited Nima's house in Peechi for the weekend to celebrate the nearby church feast. Nima's sister Hima was their classmate.

The group of four went to Peechi dam in the afternoon for fun. But it ended up in a tragedy that shocked the entire locality.

"We came for rescue after hearing the screams. Immediately we jumped and took out all the four girls, rushed to the hospital. First aid was also given," said the local resident, who was present at the time.

Aleena's condition was worse at the time of hospital admission and she died at around 1 am on Monday. Ann Grace breathed her last in the noon on Monday.

Hospital authorities responded that they were providing the best care for the girls.