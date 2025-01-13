Karoor YouTuber offers bald head as advertising space for brands

ALAPPUZHA: Talk about advertising getting to one’s head! Although innovation and creativity have been cornerstones of the medium, a YouTuber from Karoor, near Ambalappuzha, is taking it to a whole new level: offering the virgin patch on his head to draw attention to products and services.

And, in a post on his social media handles, the 36-year-old invited temporary, painted advertisements for money.

“I want to offer my head as a billboard for good money,” shares Shafeek Hashim.

“I had recently decided to undergo hair transplant for my balding patch of head. But after some contemplation, I realised that baldness is natural, and that there is no shame in embracing it. In fact, I believe being bald is beautiful, and I want to inspire others to feel confident about who they are,” he says, waxing philosophical.

“With that in mind, I came up with a unique idea. I decided to rent out my head for advertising, where brands and companies can feature their logos or messages. I posted the advert on Facebook, Instagram and other social media accounts,” says Shafeek. “I am a travel vlogger with a growing YouTube channel boasting 28k followers. Through this adventures, your brand will get exposure to a wide and diverse audience. So, if you are a reputed brand looking for a creative and bold way to advertise, let us collaborate!” his post read.