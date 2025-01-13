Kerala police purge 28,724 websites, block 21,000 social media accounts in 2024 cyber fraud crackdown

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police purged 28,724 websites and 21,000 social media accounts involved in financial fraud from cyberspace in 2024, official documents have revealed. The websites were removed after the cyber police wrote to the domain registrar highlighting the portals’ role in scamming people.

The removed websites included e-commerce sites, trading websites, fake job portals and sites that hosted malicious applications, enabling fraud by stealing login credentials and data theft.

The social media accounts connected to the scams were mostly identified on Meta and X, and were removed after the cyber police issued notices to the platforms.

This apart, the police also blocked close to 36,000 bank accounts that were found involved in organised cyber scams. The accounts were used by both domestic and international fraudsters to move funds swindled from their victims.

Sources said hundreds of the bank accounts blocked were found to have been used by rackets operating from Southeast Asian countries such as Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. They included current bank accounts, used for channelling swindled cash.

A majority of the accounts was found acquired by scamsters through fraudulent ways, including paying the account holder a fixed amount as commission for each transaction.