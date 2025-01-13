Kerala’s widest single-pillar flyover in Kasaragod set to open in February

KASARAGOD: The widest single-pillar flyover in Kerala is now in its final phase of construction. Concrete work on the 1.13 km-long, 28.5 metre-wide project with 29 spans has been completed.

The overbridge, which extends from Kasaragod fire station, near Karandakkad, to the Ayyappa temple, near the new bus stand, is expected to ease traffic congestion in the city.

With the completion of concrete work on the final span, construction has entered the final leg. The bridge is expected to be opened to traffic in February, after the removal of slabs. Construction is being carried out by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) Ltd.

“We should be able to open the bridge in February, based on the completion of the approach road,” a ULCCS official said.

“One of the main challenges of constructing a single-pillar flyover is maintaining engineering precision, and the bends in the Kasaragod project added another level of difficulty. Nearly 95% of the construction work has been undertaken. The final stage, involving surfacing and installing protective railings, is all what is left,” the official said.

“The bridge is a testament to modern urban aesthetics and a showcase of engineering prowess. The monumental project is poised to dramatically transform the landscape of Kasaragod. The single-pillar design allows for more space under the bridge. The structure will not only alleviate traffic congestion in Kasaragod but also serve as a catalyst for the district’s overall development,” the official said.

A single-pillar bridge is more expensive compared to regular double-pillar bridges, and more complex, the ULCCS official added.