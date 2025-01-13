NSS against new UGC regulations on principal recruitment in colleges

KOTTAYAM: Amid growing discontent between the Union and state governments over the new UGC draft regulations for 2025, which pertain to the appointment of vice-chancellors in universities, the Nair Service Society (NSS), has voiced its opposition to certain clauses in the new regulations related to the appointment of principals in aided arts and science colleges.

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the appointment of principals in aided colleges, which is already mired in confusion due to the 2018 UGC regulations, will only worsen under the new guidelines. In a statement, he called for the withdrawal of the new regulations and submitted a representation to the UGC secretary requesting the same.

Earlier, the posts of principals in arts and science colleges under corporate management could be filled through either direct recruitment or promotion, with distinct appointment methods for each.

The direct recruitment process was based on merit, while promotions were determined by seniority coupled with fitness. The UGC introduced regulations in 2019 outlining minimum qualifications for appointing teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges, intending to amend the framework further in 2025.

According to Sukumaran, the previous and the new regulations outline the method of appointment for direct recruitment to fill up the posts of principals in arts and science colleges. The process involves open merit selection assessed by a selection committee.

“The regulations are totally silent regarding the method of appointment of principals by promotion. Moreover, there is a divergent High Court opinion in this matter,” he said.

Sukumaran called for permission to fill the principal position through promotion, based on the criteria of seniority combined with fitness, in compliance with the prescribed qualifications and by a selection committee constituted as per UGC norms.

“It is important to note that the practice of filling the posts of principals through promotion, restricting the zone of consideration to in-service candidates, has been in place for over half a century. This long-standing right allows qualified professors in these colleges to aspire to the posts of principals,” he said.

It also objected to the stipulation in the UGC regulations that limits the tenure of principals to five years. Instead, it requested that principals be allowed to continue in their role until the date of superannuation.