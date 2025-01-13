Suresh Gopi backs UCC; accuses opponents of election sabotage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Sunday strongly advocated for the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India, and accused those opposing it of trying to sabotage elections.

The MoS for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism was speaking at the inauguration of an event held in Thiruvananthapuram to commemorate two decades of Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission’s service to tribal communities

Saying that UCC was essential to ensure equality and the inclusive development envisioned in the Centre’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, Suresh Gopi said people opposing the UCC were using it as a tool to sabotage elections through vote-bank politics.

At the event, Suresh Gopi criticised the lack of “tangible outcomes” from “significant financial allocations”, claiming that while the Union government had granted Rs 37,000 crore to the state for tribal welfare, not even development worth Rs 100 crore was evident in areas like Attappadi. He attributed this neglect to the region’s limited electoral significance.