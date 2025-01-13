Suresh Gopi backs UCC; accuses opponents of election sabotage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Sunday strongly advocated for the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India, and accused those opposing it of trying to sabotage elections.
The MoS for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism was speaking at the inauguration of an event held in Thiruvananthapuram to commemorate two decades of Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission’s service to tribal communities
Saying that UCC was essential to ensure equality and the inclusive development envisioned in the Centre’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, Suresh Gopi said people opposing the UCC were using it as a tool to sabotage elections through vote-bank politics.
At the event, Suresh Gopi criticised the lack of “tangible outcomes” from “significant financial allocations”, claiming that while the Union government had granted Rs 37,000 crore to the state for tribal welfare, not even development worth Rs 100 crore was evident in areas like Attappadi. He attributed this neglect to the region’s limited electoral significance.
‘India will become largest economy in world by 2047’
Emphasising the plight of tribal communities, particularly in Attappadi, Suresh Gopi described the region as the pride of Palakkad and also the pain of Kerala due to its underdevelopment. The MoS also expressed grave concerns about multinational corporations (MNCs) exploiting tribal communities by monopolising their staple foods like ragi and millets, and warned of potential alterations to the “tribal DNA and identity.”
On India’s economic ambitions, the Thrissur MP noted the nation’s current status as the world’s fifth-largest economy and its aim to achieve a $5 trillion economy by 2026. He said he envisions India becoming the largest economy by 2047 (on the centenary of India’s independence).