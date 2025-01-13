Syro-Malabar Church leaders push for reconciliation; rule out compromise on Uniform Mass

KOCHI: Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil and newly appointed Vicar of Major Archbishop Joseph Pamplany have called for reconciliatory talks with the dissident priests of Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy to resolve differences over the Uniform mode of Holy Mass.

However, there will be no compromise on Uniform Mass, Mar Pamplany told reporters on Sunday. Major Archbishop Thattil and Archbishop Pamplany also visited St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica and the Bishop’s House, which witnessed skirmishes over the issue on Saturday.

“We will meet everyone involved: both those in favour and opposed to Uniform Holy Mass in the archeparchy. The decision to implement the Uniform mode of Holy Mass had been taken by the synod and ratified by the Pope. Hence, there will be no going back on it,” Mar Pamplany stressed.

Following the intervention by Collector N S K Umesh, it was agreed that a meeting will be held by Mar Pamplany and the 21 dissident priests will be held later on Sunday night. Umesh said the new vicar of the major archbishop has agreed to meet all the 21 dissident priests to resolve the issue. He said Mar Pamplany, has agreed to meet the 21 priests.

Earlier, speaking to reporters on Sunday morning, Mar Pamplany said when the priests and laity approached the synod highlighting various practical difficulties in implementing Uniform Holy Mass, a formula was arrived at last July.

“A consensus was arrived at, as per which, no action would be taken against priests who celebrate at least one Uniform mode of Holy Mass on Sundays. The synod has decided to continue with the same formula,” Mar Pamplany said.

According to church sources, it has also been decided not to set a deadline for the implementation of Uniform Mass in the churches of the archeparchy. “Earlier, when the issue had been presented to dissenting priests, it was they who had proposed the formula of celebrating Uniform Mass on Sundays. But, they went back on their suggestion,” they added.