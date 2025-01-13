Thress-day Thiruvabharanam procession begins in Sabarimala

SABARIMALA: The three-day procession carrying the ‘Thiruvabharanam’, the golden attire to be adorned on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during Makaravilakku ceremony on January 14, set off its journey from Pandalam Valiyakoyikkal Sree Dharma Sastha temple on Sunday.

The Thiruvabharanam, kept in three boxes and carried on head by a 30-member team, began its journey after witnessing ‘Krishnaparunthu’ hovering around the sky above the temple at 1 pm.

Registration Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran, Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, MLA Pramod Narayan, District Collector Prem Krishnan S, district superintendent of police Vinodkumar, Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth and members G Sundaresan and A Ajikumar were present at the time of the departure.

Rajaraja Varma, of Pandalam Palace, is the representative of Valiyaraja of Pandalam Palace who accompany the procession.

A 30-member devaswom team, led by Pandalam temple devaswom administrative officer Vinodkumar, is overseeing the procession.

After leaving Pandalam, the procession was given receptions at Kulanada Devi temple, Ullannoor Sree Bhadradevi temple and Kozhenchery Pampadimon Sree Sastha temple before the first night halt at Puthiyakavu Devi temple.

On the second day, the procession will be accorded receptions at Idappavur Devi temple, Vadasserikara Mahavishnu temple, Madamon Hrisikesha temple and Perunadu Kakkadukoickal Sree Sastha temple before the night halt at Laha Forest Sathram.

On the concluding day on January 14, the procession will leave Laha at 4 am.