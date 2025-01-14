Cusat conclave to be a landmark in Kerala’s higher education sector: Min R Bindu

KOCHI: A prelude to the International Education Conclave, being organised at Cusat on January 14 and 15, was held at the Rajagiri College of Business Studies, Kakkanad. Minister of Higher Education Dr R Bindu inaugurated the event.

“The conclave will be a landmark event in the state’s education sector,” the minister said in her address. Bindu noted that the state government has launched a number of initiatives, including accommodation facilities, special offices, and increased facilities for internships and placements, to position Kerala as a hub for higher education. “Academic schedules are being adjusted to accommodate part-time work opportunities for students,” she added.

The workshop, themed ‘Comprehensive Internationalisation’, addressed measures to draw international students, challenges and possible solutions

Kerala recently transitioned its three-year undergraduate programmes to a four-year format to align with global standards and promote research. Of the country’s top 100 universities, four are based in Kerala. Similarly, 16 of the top 100 colleges are from the state, with 42 ranking within the top 200.

Notably, Mahatma Gandhi University has been earning a place on the Times Higher Education global rankings in recent years. Dr B Chandrashekhar, executive director of the Study in India programme, discussed the central government’s ‘Study in India’ portal, providing insights on similar initiatives coming up in the state.

Dr Zachariah Mathew, director for Centre for Global Engagement, University of Michigan, Flint, US; B Ananthakrishnan, vice-chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam; Vivek Mansukhani, director of the Institute of International Education; Prof Sunny Luke, chair of the International Institute for Scientific and Academic Collaboration; Dr S Shaji, assistant professor at University of Hyderabad; and, Dr Tatiana Belousova, assistant professor at Jindal School of International Affairs, spoke at the event, sharing insights on the upcoming conclave.