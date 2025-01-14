Five, including three woman held in Honey trap case in Kochi

KOCHI: The police have arrested a five-member gang, including three women, for allegedly honey trapping a person in Tripunithura last October. Nettoor residents Ashique Antony, 33, his wife Neha Ashique, 35, Surumi, 29, Jiji, 19, and Thomas, 35, were arrested on the complaint lodged by a Vaikom native.

The police said Ashique, the brother of notorious gangster Maradu Aneesh, and Neha contacted the complainant and introduced him to Surumi.

Later, Surumi invited him to a lodge in Tripunithura market. When the complainant arrived at the lodge, Ashique and Thomas forcibly entered the room, and recorded visuals of the complainant in compromising positions with Surumi. Later, they extorted Rs 13,500 from the man and took away his motorcycle after threatening to make the visuals public.

The victim approached the Hill Palace police station after they continued demanding money from him. The police team first traced Ashique, Neha, and Jiji to their rented house in Nettoor. Based on the information they provided, the police nabbed Thomas from Panampilly Nagar and Surumi from a resort in Munnar. The five were produced in court which sent them to judicial custody.