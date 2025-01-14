Guesswork out, hard work in: Kerala MVD set to make learner’s test tougher

KOCHI: Until now, getting a learner’s licence had more or less been a cakewalk for many. All that is set to change with the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) planning to introduce major changes to the test format in two months.

Besides increasing the number of multiple choice questions(MCQs), the MVD is set to introduce negative marks for wrong answers. Candidates will also have to pass a simulation-based hazard perception test.

As per the revised learner’s test format, a candidate will have to attempt 30 MCQs, each with five options, instead of the current 20. There will be negative marking ­— with a deduction of 0.25 mark for every wrong answer. One needs to achieve a pass percentage of 60, that is 18 marks out of 30, to move to the next stage of the test.

“We’ll introduce a fifth option for each question -- a skip option with no award or deduction of marks. The idea is to stop candidates from guessing. One should not guess on the roads. Candidates will have to prepare well to pass the test. If they don’t know the answer to a particular question, they should choose the ‘skip’ option rather than guessing the answer. That’s why we’re planning to introduce negative marking,” Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam told TNIE.

“We are also introducing one more element to the learner’s exam – a simulator-based hazard-perception test. It records drivers’ attitude, skill and knowledge all at once by testing how they perceive hazards,” the IPS officer said.

During the hazard-perception test, a screen would display various on-road obstacles and record the time a candidate takes to respond – pressing the button for the brakes. Timely application of brakes would award the person a maximum of five points. The points depend on the time the person takes to apply the brakes, the official explained.