Idukki dist Collector reviews arrangements for Makaravilakku

IDUKKI: A team of officials led by Idukki District Collector V Vigneswari visited Pullumedu on Monday to review the arrangements for smooth conduct of the Makaravilakku on Tuesday.

District Police Chief T K Vishnu Pratheep said security arrangements have been put in place at Pullumedu, Parunthumpara and Panchalimedu as per the recommendations of the report submitted by Justice Hariharan Nair Commission that probed the Pullumedu tragedy near Sabarimala on January 14, 2011.

A total of 1,200 police personnel, including eight DySPs and 19 inspectors, have been assigned for security, he said.

“In addition, 150 special officers have been appointed too. Strong barricades have been installed at viewing points. More police personnel have been assigned at each junction to ensure there are no road accidents and traffic disruptions,” he said.

Pilgrims will not be allowed to go from Pullumedu to Sannidhanam after sighting Makarajyothi, Pratheep said, and urged the devotees to follow the police’s instructions. “We have also sought help from the Theni district police to regulate traffic in the Kumily, Vandiperiyar and Peermade areas in connection with the festival,” he said.

In case there is a rise in traffic via Kumily on Tuesday, vehicles will be allowed to enter Kerala via Cumbummettu route and return through Kumily route.

Meanwhile, the police and forest personnel will intensify joint inspections to prevent people from taking dangerous forest routes in Gavi. Eco-tourism trips via Pathanamthitta have been banned until the end of Makaravilakku.

The Peermade tahsildar and officials of the National Highways Authority of India have been asked to remove illegal roadside vendors whose stalls lead to traffic congestion and accidents.

Periyar Tiger Reserve (West) deputy director S Sandeep said the forest department has arranged drinking water facilities and food for the pilgrims.