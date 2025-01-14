In last two years, 24 cops sought nod to pursue their passion

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: That talent and policing rarely get along is an entrenched perception that refuses to go away despite the emergence of virtuosos like movie star Sathyan from among the ranks of the state force. Nevertheless, 24 serving officers have sought permission from the home department in the last two years to pursue their passions outside of work -- from scriptwriting to acting in movies and modelling.

Except for two requests, which are pending, the remaining applications were approved. Two of the applicants had acted in movies without prior permission, but their activity was later ratified.

Those who were granted permission include six DySPs and inspectors each. The rest of the cops were of various ranks below sub inspector. Among the DySPs, three were given permission to appear in movies, while two were issued sanction for scriptwriting. Another DySP was cleared to publish a book.

The permission is given conditionally, under Section 48 of the Kerala Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1960. As per the Rules, government servants cannot engage in any employment or business without prior government sanction.

Even if sanctioned by the government, they cannot receive any remuneration and the work they do should not be critical of the government and the police department.

Inspector Ananthlal, who works with the State Crime Records Bureau, was granted four permissions -- to act in movies, engage in his passion for painting and conduct an art exhibition. The department has a stringent mechanism to assess the content before granting permission, he says.