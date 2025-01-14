In last two years, 24 cops sought nod to pursue their passion

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: That talent and policing rarely get along is an entrenched perception that refuses to go away despite the emergence of virtuosos like movie star Sathyan from among the ranks of the state force. Nevertheless, 24 serving officers have sought permission from the home department in the last two years to pursue their passions outside of work -- from scriptwriting to acting in movies and modelling.
Except for two requests, which are pending, the remaining applications were approved. Two of the applicants had acted in movies without prior permission, but their activity was later ratified.
Those who were granted permission include six DySPs and inspectors each. The rest of the cops were of various ranks below sub inspector. Among the DySPs, three were given permission to appear in movies, while two were issued sanction for scriptwriting. Another DySP was cleared to publish a book.
The permission is given conditionally, under Section 48 of the Kerala Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1960. As per the Rules, government servants cannot engage in any employment or business without prior government sanction.
Even if sanctioned by the government, they cannot receive any remuneration and the work they do should not be critical of the government and the police department.
Inspector Ananthlal, who works with the State Crime Records Bureau, was granted four permissions -- to act in movies, engage in his passion for painting and conduct an art exhibition. The department has a stringent mechanism to assess the content before granting permission, he says.
“The request has to go to the SP, ADGP and the state police chief’s office. An IPS officer appointed by the police chief will go through the request after verifying the script/content that has been attached with the request. Then it goes to the home department where an undersecretary will process it. Subsequently, it is sent to the chief minister’s office, which takes a final call. The whole procedure takes about two months,” Ananthlal points out.
Senior officers have been supportive of my work, he says. “Last year I did a photo exhibition of police stories. Senior officers gave good feedback. Their encouragement further motivates me,” adds Ananthlal.
Another officer, who did not want to be named, said balancing police and artistic work is tough task.
“It’s challenging and we cannot afford to fumble in both fields. The department instruction is clear: police work should not suffer because of other pursuits. So, I’ve to pull up my socks to deliver my best. Interestingly, the effort paid off on both fronts and I am happy,” the officer added.
The majority of permissions were sought for scriptwriting, and acting in movies, short films and web series.
There were also takers for publishing children’s literature, modelling, film direction and poetry writing.
The requests for modelling came from a woman and male cop with the armed battalions.