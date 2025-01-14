Minister P Rajeeve to flag off ‘Metro Connect’ e-feeder buses on January 15

KOCHI: Industries Minister P Rajeeve would flag off the 15 fully air-conditioned electric feeder buses of the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), which would provide the first and last-mile connectivity to Kochi Metro commuters.

“The minister will flag off the buses at 4pm on Wednesday at the Kalamassery bus stand near the Medical College,” a statement said.

The 33-seater buses will be deployed on five routes – Aluva-Airport, Kalamassery-Medical College, High Court-M G Road circular, Kadavanthra-KP Vallon Road circular, Kakkanad Water Metro-Infopark, and Kinfrapark-Collectorate. While ticket charge will be Rs 80 for the Aluva-Airport section (nearly 12 kms), commuters will be charged Rs 20 for a 5km journey in the other routes.

“Commuters can avail of the regular feeder bus services in the Aluva-Airport and Kalamassery -Medical College routes from Thursday morning onwards. The buses will operate in the other routes in a phased manner,” it added.

The e-buses boast all the facilities that are available in the Kochi Metro trains, including USB port for mobile phone charging.