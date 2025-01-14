Sabarimala all set for Makaravilakku on January 14

SABARIMALA: The Sabarimala temple and surrounding areas are flooded with thousands of devotees for the auspicious Makaravilakku ceremony and Makarajyothi darshan on Tuesday. The devotees are camping at Malikppuram, Pandithavalam, Sabaripeedom and Saramkuthy.

As part of the preparation for the ceremony, the Thiruvabharanam procession will be accorded a traditional reception on arrival at Saramkuthy by devaswom authorities at 5.30 pm on Tuesday and led to Sannidhanam where Travancore Devaswom Board president and members will receive it.

Thantri Kandararu Brahmadathan will receive the Thiruvabharanam in front of the sreekovil, and deeparadhana will be performed after adorning the golden attire on the idol of Lord Ayyappa at 6.40pm.

Meanwhile, Pampasadya and Pampavilakku, the two important events of the annual pilgrimage season, were held at Pampa-Valiyanavattam on Monday.

Pampasadya, the feast as part of the pilgrimage, was prepared by devotees upon arrival at Valiyanavattam near Pampa on the terminal point of the traditional Erumely-Karimala forest route after Pettathullal at Erumely temple. For Pampavilakku, the devotees lit traditional lamps fitted on small floating crafts made of bamboo sticks and in the Pampa river in the evening.