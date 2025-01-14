Sexual abuse of minor girl in Pathanamthitta: 42 arrested so far

PATHANAMTHITTA: The number of people arrested in connection with the sexual abuse of a minor girl in Pathanamthitta has gone up to 42 with 29 more cases registered in four police stations in the district, the police said on Monday.

According to district police chief V G Vinod Kumar, a total of 58 accused are involved in the case. One of the accused is reportedly abroad while another person is currently out of state. “Efforts are on to bring the accused to Kerala from abroad. The investigation team will also proceed with further procedures including issuance of look-out circulars,” a senior police official said.

A total of 16 people are yet to be arrested in connection with the case. Of the 42 arrests made so far, 26 were recorded at the Pathanamthitta police station, 14 at Elavumthitta, and the remaining two at Pandalam.

Till Sunday night, 28 people had been arrested. The newly arrested in the Elavumthitta cases are Amal, 18, Adarsh, 20, Sivakumar, 21, Umesh, 19, Sreeju, 18, Aji, 19, Ashwin, 21, and Sajin, 23.

Abhijit, 19, Joji Mathew, 25, Ambadi, 24, and Aravind, 20, were arrested on Monday in the cases registered at Pathanamthitta station. Akash, 19, and Akash, 22, are the ones arrested by the Pandalam police.

During the investigation, the police found that the victim, who belongs to the scheduled caste community, had been subjected to gang rape on at least five occasions, including incidents inside a car and at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

Investigations have revealed that several of the accused were introduced to the victim at Pathanamthitta’s private bus stand, from where she was taken to multiple locations and subjected to abuse.