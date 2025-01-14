Thiruvananthapuram virology institute launches mobile testing unit to combat epidemics

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) in Thiruvananthapuram has come up with an advanced mobile testing unit which could prove to be vital in case of an epidemic outbreak.

Equipped with advanced tools for sample collection, rapid diagnosis, and transportation of samples under cold chain conditions for further studies, the unit will have an eight-member team of trained professionals. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the mobile testing unit on Monday.

The mobile unit -- a biosafety level-2 laboratory cabinet that works with moderate-risk infectious agents or toxins -- will have a vital role in outbreak scenarios involving viral infections and other contagious diseases, said IAV director E Sreekumar.

"Rapid testing of dengue, leptospirosis, Rotavirus, SARS, and Covid can be done through these units. It will facilitate the collection of samples from affected areas and ensure their safe and timely transfer to testing facilities. The facility will be especially beneficial in remote areas where access to laboratory is unavailable,“ he added.

"A minimum of 48 hours of safety are ensured for samples inside the mobile unit. With generator units for power backup, Mpox, HPMV, Nipah, Zika, and dengue can be diagnosed easily with the help of this moving laboratory,” Sreekumar said.

District medical officers, district surveillance officers, and the medical officers of primary health centres will be the points of contact. The director pointed out that they will contact the IAV to avail themselves of the facility.

“By reducing the time between sample collection and testing, the unit enables quicker diagnosis and minimises the risk of sample degradation. This in turn aids in formulating effective disease control strategies. Deep-freeze facilities up to -20 degrees Celsius are available inside the mobile unit, which maintains sample integrity,” said Dr Asha Lukose, who is in charge of the diagnostic wing of the mobile outbreak testing unit.

The rapid diagnostic testing capabilities of the unit ensure that preliminary results are available promptly. In regions lacking advanced healthcare infrastructure, the mobile unit will ensure swift responses, accurate testing, and critical medical interventions.