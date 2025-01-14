Uniform Mass: Temporary truce struck as priests call off agitation

KOCHI: A temporary truce has been reached with 21 priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy deciding to end their agitation over the Uniform mode of Holly Mass following a meeting with Vicar of Major Archbishop Joseph Pamplany.

The decision was made after Mar Pamplany told the priests that police will be withdrawn from the Bishop’s House by January 20 and the premises will be made accessible to all.

For that to happen, however, the agitation must end, Mar Pamplany insisted. During the meeting, it was decided that all the canonical committees and the curia would be reconstituted with the permission of Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil. “This will happen within a month,” Mar Pamplany said.

As for action against the priests who had resorted to agitation and violent acts, Mar Pamplany said, “Measures will be taken only after studying the facts in detail.” Further talks will be held from January 20 onwards. The decisions taken during the meeting that Mar Pamplany held with priests were recorded and signed by participants.

Things turned ugly at the Bishop’s House after the 21 priests who had been on strike at the archeparchy headquarters were forcibly removed by police early on Saturday. Following this, believers split into two opposing groups, which eventually resulted in a skirmish that lasted for hours.