15 injured after mini van carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka plunged into gorge on Vagamon-Thodupuzha route

IDUKKI: As many as 15 pilgrims were injured after a mini bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims plunged into a gorge at Puthedu on the Vagamon – Thodupuzha route on Wednesday.
The condition of the bus driver, who suffered serious head injuries in the incident, is reportedly critical, according to official sources. There were 21 passengers, including three children, in the bus.
As per the fire and rescue officials with the Thodupuzha fire unit, the incident happened when Karnataka native pilgrims were heading back to their native place after visiting Makara Jyothi at Pullumedu.
“The bus had veered off the road and plunged 70 ft down into a gorge on either side of the highway. Fortunately, it got stuck on a tree, thus a huge tragedy was averted,” an official said.
He said upon being informed by the local residents, immediate rescue operations were held under the leadership of fire and rescue teams from Thodupuzha and Moolamattom units.
Eyewitnesses said severe smoke was emanating from the wheels of the bus when it was descending the steep road. “We expect that the breaks of the bus might have failed after applying it for an extended period, resulting in the driver losing control of the bus,” Jafer Khan, an eyewitness said
The injured have been taken to the private hospital in Thodupuzha and Moolamattom.