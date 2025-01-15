Boby Chemmanur to remain in jail to express "solidarity" with prisoners

KOCHI: Even as a large crowd gathered outside the Ernakulam District Jail in Kakkanad, businessman Boby Chemmanur — who was granted bail by the High Court around 4pm — failed to secure release from the jail on Tuesday. The jail authorities said they did not receive the certified copy of the bail order, making it impossible to release the accused.

Boby’s lawyers had time till 7pm to approach the jail authorities with the bail order, said Ernakulam District Jail superintendent Raju Abraham.

“We usually allow an extension of 15 to 20 minutes, considering factors like traffic or other delays. They also had the option of informing us that they had secured bail and of requesting us to wait, but they failed to notify us within the allotted time. If they approach us with the order tomorrow (Wednesday), we will proceed accordingly,” the jail superintendent said.

According to reports, Chemmanur cited solidarity with prisoners who are unable to get released due to technicalities as a reason for his decision.

The officer denied having any knowledge of Boby planning to remain in jail as a form of protest in support of other custodial suspects. Though TNIE reached out to his lawyers, they did not respond.