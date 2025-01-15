‘Dead’ man found alive at mortuary in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: In a dramatic turn of events, Pavithran, an elderly man from Pachappoyika in Kannur district, who was believed to be dead, was found alive at the mortuary of the AKG Memorial Cooperative Hospital on Tuesday. The mortuary attendant discovered signs of life moments before his body was to be placed in the facility.

Pavithran had been under intensive care for an extended period at the Hegde Hospital in Mangaluru, where he was on a ventilator due to severe respiratory issues. With no improvement in his condition, the family, decided to withdraw life support.

The news even made its way into local newspapers, reporting his passing.

At the AKG Hospital in Kannur, arrangements were made to move him to the morgue. However, during the process, the morgue attendant felt Pavithran gripping his hand. Alarmed, the attendant immediately alerted the medical staff, who confirmed that Pavithran was indeed alive.