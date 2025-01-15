'Dont play drama with the court': Kerala HC slams Boby Chemmanur for refusing to come out of jail after getting bail

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday ticked off prominent businessman Boby Chemmanur for refusing to come out of jail after getting bail a day ago in a sexual harassment filed by Malayalam actor Honey Rose.

Irked by the businessman's conduct, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan warned Chemmanur not to "play games with the High Court" and said if bail was granted, it can be cancelled also.

The High Court also sought an explanation by 12 pm from Chemmanur as to why he did not come out after getting bail.

The High Court said that the bail order was uploaded on its website by 4.08 pm on Tuesday and the release order was issued by 4.45 pm.

"Why was he retained in jail after that?" it asked.

The prosecution told the High Court that the release order was not produced by Chemmanur's lawyers in the prison and that is why he was not let out.

The prosecution also told the court that the businessman claimed he was not coming out as there were several remand prisoners in jail who could not come out despite getting bail as they did not have the money to execute the bond.

Irked by the development, the High Court said, "You (Chemmanur) need not take the vakalat of the remand prisoners. The High Court and the judiciary are there to take care of them. Don't play drama with the court. He wants media attention and is creating stories by keeping the release order in his pocket. Why should his bail not be cancelled?" Justice Kunhikrishnan said that if he granted bail to the businessman, he can cancel it also.