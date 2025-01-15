Kerala

Harivarasanam Award presented to Kaithapram

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan presents Harivarasanam Award to lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Nampoothiri at Sabarimala on Tuesday
Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan presents Harivarasanam Award to lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Nampoothiri at Sabarimala on Tuesday Photo | Shaji Vettipuram
SABARIMALA: The annual Harivarasanam Award, instituted by the government to artists for outstanding contributions, was presented to lyricist and composer Kaithapram Damodaran Nampoothiri here on Tuesday.

The award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation, was given away by Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan. Inaugurating the function, the minister lauded the contributions of Kaithapram for the rich heritage of Sabarimala.

Tamil Nadu Endowment Minister Sekhar Babu delivered the keynote address. MLA Pramod Narayan presided over the function. MLA K U Jenish Kumar, Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth and others spoke.

