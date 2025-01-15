Kerala Kalamandalam announces fellowships and awards

THRISSUR: Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed to be University has announced its prestigious fellowships and awards for the year 2023. Renowned chenda expert Sadanam Vasudevan has been selected for the Kakkad Karanappadu Fellowship, while kathakali exponent Kalamandalam K G Vasudevan will receive the Thakazhi Kunchukurup Fellowship.

Mohiniyattam exponent Kalamandalam Vilasini has been honoured with a Special Jury Mention for her significant contributions to the field of performing arts.

Each year, Kalamandalam recognises distinguished experts and emerging talent in traditional performing arts through a series of awards.

This year, a total of 26 awards, including endowments, have been announced. Among the notable achievers, Kottakkal Madhu has been selected for the Kathakali Music Award, and budding kathakali artist Kalamandalam Adhithyan has received the Yuvaprathibha Award.

Sadanam Harikumar has been chosen for the M K K Nair Samagra Sambhavana Puraskaram.