Kerala: The curious case of Gopan 'Swami' who is 'missing'; family says he attained 'samadhi'

Kerala is witnessing a murky case of one Gopan "Swami" of Neyyatinkara in Thiruvananthapuram district who, his family claim, attained "Samadhi."

Police said that the case before them is about a "man missing."

"According to us Gopan is 'missing,'" a police officer said.

The case has snowballed into a controversy and triggered heated debates after relatives of the man, in his late sixties or early seventies, refused to allow police to exhume the mortal remains. Worse still, the case has taken a communal colour with the family members alleging Muslims of "attacking Hindu dharma."

Gopan was a retired daily wage labourer. He was a devout Hindu and was known as Gopan "Swamy." He was reported missing on January 9. His neighbours informed the police. But when police enquired, the elderly man's relatives informed the police that he had attained ‘samadhi.’

Efforts by the police and the district administration to exhume the body has led to stiff resistance from the family members of Gopan "Swami."

According to The News Minute, when the police arrived at the scene to exhume Gopan’s body on the morning of January 13, Gopan’s wife Sulochana, along with their sons Sanandan and Rajasenan, rushed to the ‘samadhi’, vehemently protesting the exhumation. They shouted and wept, insisting that the body could only be removed over their dead bodies.

According to ENS, Collector Anu Kumari had ordered the site’s excavation, following which the RDO and the Neyyatinkara DySP reached the site around 11am. A large contingent of police force was deployed around the house and its surroundings.

However, as the process of measuring and examining the concrete tomb began, the family members tried to block the officers from opening the tomb by sitting in front of it. This led to a scuffle, after which the family was removed by the police and taken inside the house, where police guards were deployed.

At the time, leaders of organisations like Hindu Aikya Vedi and VSDP, who reached the spot, objected to opening the tomb, claiming it would hurt their religious sentiments. However, the residents alleged that the leaders were outsiders and demanded that the tomb be opened.