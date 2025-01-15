No bail cancellation notice for businessman Boby Chemmanur after he agreed to tender unconditional apology

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court decided not to issue notice for bail cancellation to businessman Boby Chemmanur after considering the lawyers' submission that he is ready to tender an unconditional apology if required.

When the case was taken up in the afternoon session the lawyers submitted that the accused commented without any intention. On coming to know about the criticism on the part of the court, he expressed his willingness to give an unconditional apology if required. The court accepted that and did not pass any order.

In the morning session, Justice PV Kunhikrishnan, who granted bail to the accused, heavily criticised Boby Chemanur for continuing to remain in jail despite being granted bail in the sexual harassment case registered based on the complaint by an actress.

Justice Kunhikrishnan observed "I verified that the order was uploaded at 4:08 pm on Tuesday. I verified with the principal district judge. The release order was also issued by 4.45 pm. Are there any technical problems? If not,why he stay there?"

There were reports that Boby Chemmanur remained in jail to show solidarity with other remand prisoners whose release was delayed for various reasons.

The court cautioned the counsel for Boby Chemmanur that "You need not take the 'Vakalat' of remand prisoners. The judiciary and High Court are there to protect the interests of the remand prisoners. Don't play any drama with the Court. If I can release an accused, I know how to cancel the bail," said the court.