Relatives to move Kerala High Court against exhuming Gopan Swami’s body

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision to exhume the body of Neyyattinkara Gopan Swami from the controversial burial site will be taken by the sub-collector based on a new police report.

Meanwhile, the family has decided to move the High Court with a writ petition challenging the exhumation order. Gopan Swami’s son, Sananthan, has firmly opposed the move and said that it hurts religious sentiments. He also claimed that no police notice was issued regarding the exhumation.

The police will also hold discussions with Hindu organisations regarding the matter.

The police recorded the statements of Gopan Swami’s sons again on Monday and found contradictions. Due to discrepancies in the statements of the family members, the district administration has decided to open the tomb and examine the mortal remains. It has been decided to proceed with the inspection by opening the tomb under tight police security.

The exhumation, initially scheduled for Monday, was halted due to protests by the family and certain religious groups.The controversy arose after a neighbour filed a complaint about Gopan Swami’s disappearance. Following this, the police sought the collector’s permission to open the tomb built near the family’s house in Aralamoodu. Meanwhile, the police sealed the tomb on Saturday evening.