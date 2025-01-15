Row over movement of food waste across Kerala - TN border puts pig farmers in a spot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A conflict over the movement of food waste across the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border has left pig farmers in the bordering regions in a fix. Last week, during border checking, the special task force of police in Kanyakumari seized five vehicles and arrested nine persons for transporting food waste intended for pig farms in Kerala.

The Tamil Nadu government and the Pollution Control Board have stepped up border checking following repeated incidents of illegal dumping of medical and other waste in the bordering villages of Tamil Nadu last month. Subsequently, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had also intervened and registered a suo motu case for dumping hazardous medical waste in Tamil Nadu.

According to Pig Farmers Association (PFA), Kerala, there are around 37 major pig farms owned by Keralites in bordering areas. “Cross-border movement of food waste is becoming a major concern. There are farmers who have operations there.

There are local farmers too depending on the food waste from Kerala. We have decided to take it up with the state government and there should be some kind of administrative dialogues between the two governments to find a resolution to the issue,” said K Bhasi, state secretary, PFA.

With the movement of waste from Kerala to Tamil Nadu coming under the scanner of NGT, the state government has also stepped up vigil. The local self-government institutions (LSGIs) in bordering areas of Tamil Nadu have been asked to step up surveillance in border areas to prevent the illegal movement of waste from Kerala to Tamil Nadu.