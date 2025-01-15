Sexual assault of Kerala teen: 44 arrested in five days

PATHANAMTHITTA: Five days after the shocking revelation of a teen Dalit girl, who was sexually abused by over five dozen people over the past five years, police have recorded the arrest of 44 accused out of a total of 58 names the survivor stated.

On Tuesday, Pathanamthitta police arrested Shinu George, 23, and Elavumthitta police arrested Prajit Kumar, 24, in connection with the case. Both were nabbed from their houses in the early morning of Tuesday.

Within five days since the first case registered on January 10 in Elavumthitta police station, police managed to nab most of the people connected to the case.

According to the police, they have intensified the investigation to nab the remaining accused.

Confidential statement recorded

The survivor’s confidential statement was recorded before the Adoor First Class Magistrate on Tuesday. The court has recorded the statement in a total of six cases. The survivor, who is admitted to a shelter home in Konni, is healthy and getting better, police said. According to the police, the girl had revealed multiple incidents of abuse, including gang rape, in her statement.