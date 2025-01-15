Will transform Kerala into international hub of higher education: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOCHI: Kerala is at a pivotal moment in shaping the next phase of reforms in the higher education sector, and all efforts will be made to transform the state into a hub of higher education in the country, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

Making the inaugural address at the two-day International Conclave on Next-gen Higher Education at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), he said the state has realised that higher education was an area that needed focused attention.

“This conclave is an international call of an emerging hub of higher education with many institutions of academic diversity and autonomous research centres of excellence,” added the CM. He highlighted how Kerala is committed to transforming itself into a people-centric knowledge society, employing a dual strategy to achieve this goal.

“On one hand, the focus is on enhancing the employability of individuals by improving their skills and knowledge, with curriculum modifications made to support these objectives. On the other hand, equal emphasis is placed on knowledge creation, with a focus on advancing research and innovation. Strong, society-connected knowledge can only be built through robust research, and this area must be further developed,” said Pinarayi.

He said that the state government aims to make quality higher education accessible to everyone and inclusive for learners with different learning challenges and needs. “Kerala’s higher education sector is being transformed to meet local needs and global demands.