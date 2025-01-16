Congress aiming to complete Kerala party restructuring by February

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress high command has initiated one-on-one discussions with party leaders and representatives in Kerala, aiming to complete the restructuring of the state unit by the end of this month or the first week of February.

As the assembly session is set to start on January 17, MLAs would be present in Thiruvananthapuram, making it easier for the AICC general secretary in charge of the state to meet them on January 19.

“The high command has decided to give priority to Kerala and Assam as they go to assembly polls in 2026,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE. “We intend to restructure from booth to KPCC levels.

Ineffective committees and leaders will be replaced. The final call will be taken after the AICC in-charge of the state, Deepa Dasmunshi, submits a report.”

In the informal meeting with Kerala leaders, during the CWC meeting in Belagavi, Karnataka, Deepa reportedly expressed unhappiness over a lack of coordination in the state leadership.

“She stressed on the need for better coordination, and also expressed indignation on the lack of meetings,” a senior Congress leader said. There is a growing criticism that some leaders use the party for their personal agenda, he said.