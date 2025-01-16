Congress aiming to complete Kerala party restructuring by February

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress high command has initiated one-on-one discussions with party leaders and representatives in Kerala, aiming to complete the restructuring of the state unit by the end of this month or the first week of February.
As the assembly session is set to start on January 17, MLAs would be present in Thiruvananthapuram, making it easier for the AICC general secretary in charge of the state to meet them on January 19.
“The high command has decided to give priority to Kerala and Assam as they go to assembly polls in 2026,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE. “We intend to restructure from booth to KPCC levels.
Ineffective committees and leaders will be replaced. The final call will be taken after the AICC in-charge of the state, Deepa Dasmunshi, submits a report.”
In the informal meeting with Kerala leaders, during the CWC meeting in Belagavi, Karnataka, Deepa reportedly expressed unhappiness over a lack of coordination in the state leadership.
“She stressed on the need for better coordination, and also expressed indignation on the lack of meetings,” a senior Congress leader said. There is a growing criticism that some leaders use the party for their personal agenda, he said.
“They take advantage of the organisation’s weakness. The KPCC president is not even present at the Indira Bhavan. We have been sitting in opposition for the past eight and a half years, but some leaders are acting as if they have already won the election,” a KPCC office-bearer said.
The national leadership’s focus on prioritising youth and women, in addition to experience, has led to discussions on a possible change in leadership. If there is consensus within the Kerala leadership, the AICC may allow Sudhakaran to remain in place. However, a majority push for change could lead to leadership adjustments.
Some party leaders advocate for a Christian community candidate, such as MLA Sunny Joseph or MP Anto Antony. Others have proposed names from the Scheduled Caste community, like Kodikkunnil Suresh, due to his local experience and potential to strengthen the UDF in upcoming elections. “Kodikkunnil has tremendous experience and his entry will work wonders for the UDF in the local body elections,” a UDF leader said.
MP Adoor Prakash is also under consideration, with calls for a leader from the Ezhava community if Sudhakaran is replaced. On the other hand, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and his supporters back younger leaders like Mathew Kuzhalnadan and Roji M John, though others argue that the 2021 assembly election results highlight the need for experienced leadership.