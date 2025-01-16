INTERVIEW | ‘Populist govts putting barriers to migration’

KOCHI: Migration has been a major concern in Kerala’s higher education sector, with students heading to countries like Canada, the UK, the US, and several European nations.

However, this trend could soon change, says Philip G Altbach, Professor Emeritus at Boston College. Speaking to TNIE on the sidelines of the International Conclave on Next-gen Higher Education, he highlights how populist policies could halt student migration.

You’ve shared grim news about migration’s future. How bad is the situation?

It’s not promising. Populist governments are enacting laws to discourage migration. For instance, under the Trump administration, obtaining a student visa is becoming harder. There are also discussions in the US about ending Optional Practical Training (OPT), which allowed graduate students to stay for an extra year or two.

So, is there a solution?

Not until the policies change. Like what happened during the first Trump government. Higher education systems and research under populist governments don’t thrive.

Do you think this situation would be a boon for the higher education sector in the state and also the country? How should we strengthen our higher education system and retain these students here?

Yes. The higher education system in Kerala and the country needs to be developed to make the most of the situation. But, migration has been a long-term problem in the state. As you know well, there is a tradition here of exporting people and many Keralites want to work abroad. They might get educated here, but then they leave. That’s not likely to change anytime soon, unfortunately.

You mentioned foreign universities expanding to countries like India as a distant dream. Why do you think that, despite government efforts to attract them?

According to the National Education Policy, the doors have been opened. But as in everything in India, there are large stumbling blocks once the door is open. The bureaucracy and lack of clarity in rules and regulations and so on. Also, I don’t think that foreign universities in general want to spend a lot of money on infrastructure and that sort of thing. There are a couple of them here in different parts of India, but I don’t think it is gonna happen in Kerala soon.

But we can see foreign universities signing MoUs with higher education institutions in the state offering specific courses. How do you see this panning out?

Yes, I think that is going to happen and is happening. That is indeed a growth area. Not branch campuses, but joint degree programmes, student exchange programmes and such will be possible on an increased scale with the new developments such as these.