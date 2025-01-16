Kerala Bank’s total loan volume crosses Rs 50,000 crore

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Bank’s loan portfolio has crossed Rs 50,000 crore for the first time in its history. The bank is in the top five of 45 banks functioning in the state with loan disbursals over Rs 50,000 crore.

The total loan volume at the time of the bank’s formation in November 2019 was Rs 37,766 crore. Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan said the bank’s credit-deposit (CD) ratio of 75% was the highest among banks in the state. “Unlike other banks, Kerala Bank disburses deposits collected from the state here itself,” he said.

Of the total loan disbursal, the agricultural sector and and primary agricultural credit cooperatives (Pacs) received a quarter each. Loans provided by the bank helped boost the state’s rural economy, agricultural and MSME sectors, thereby generating more employment, the minister said.

MSMEs garnered 12.30% of the disbursal. As on December 31, 2024, Rs 6,203 crore has been made available to MSMEs across 1,45,099 loans. Kerala Bank stands second among state-based banks in terms outstanding loans. It has an 8.42% share of the total disbursals by banks in the state.

Among the 33 state cooperative banks in the country, Kerala Bank has become the first to cross the Rs 50,000 crore loan-portfolio milestone. Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank is second with a loan portfolio of Rs 33,682 crore. In the current financial year, the Kerala Bank disbursed loans worth Rs 16,000 crore.

Of this, Rs 3,000 crore was sanctioned to Pacs. Outstanding gold loans stood at Rs 6,024 crore. Farm loans constitute Rs 2,577 crore.

Bank president Gopi Kottamurickal, board chairman V Raveendran, member B P Pillai, director S Shajahan and CEO Jorty M Chacko attended the press meet.