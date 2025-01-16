Kerala court’s rare bail condition for accused in drug case

KASARAGOD: In a rare move, a court in Kasaragod granted bail to a man nabbed for MDMA possession on the condition that he display a placard against drug abuse in public for five days.

The Kasaragod District Sessions Court set what would be its rarest bail condition yet, granting bail to Abdul Safvan, 29, a resident of Kurunthoor in Kanhangad village.

He was arrested by the Hosdurg police on May 18 last year with 3.06g of MDMA at Myyath Road in Kanhangad and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

While granting him bail, Judge Sanu S Panicker said he must appear before the investigating officer at 10 am on January 14, hold a placard in his hand and stand at a place suggested by the officer within his jurisdiction from 10 am to 1 pm for five days.

As per the court order, the placard should read: “You should abstain from alcohol and drugs, because through drugs you will lose yourself, your friends, and your family.” The court asked the police to submit a report after implementing its order.