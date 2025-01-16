Kerala HC: Probe installation of illegal boards in front of Secretariat

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the State Police Chief to constitute a competent team of officers to ensure that an investigation into the complaint of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on the installation of the board in front of the Secretariat is conducted and completed swiftly.

The probe shall reveal the names and identities of the persons who are responsible; as well as that of the printer/advertisement agency responsible for putting it up, held Justice Devan Ramachandran.

The court also directed the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to file a report indicating the amount of fine imposed/collected; the expenses incurred and the strain taken for disposal of the huge board.

The court took the stern decision after considering the submission of Amicus Curiae that a huge board was installed in front of the State Secretariat, apparently under the aegis of the Kerala Secretariat Employees Association (KSEA).

He further reported that the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation removed it immediately, presumably because the illegal action was widely reported in the media.