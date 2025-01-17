Amicus curiae suggests regulatory authority for entertainment industry

KOCHI: The amicus curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court has filed a report suggesting to constitute Kerala Entertainment Industry Regulatory Authority (KEIRA), an overarching body to regulate and develop the entertainment industry.

KEIRA should exercise comprehensive oversight and regulatory functions over the industry, including bodies like the Chalachithra Academy and Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) and cinema collectives.

The report stated that centralising these functions will help streamline the regulatory process while allowing for greater coordination between various stakeholders, thereby ensuring transparency, accountability, and growth within the sector.

The authority ought to have a large membership, to ensure the representation of all stakeholders. The ex-officio members could be the secretary of the department of cultural affairs, Kerala, the Director of KSFDC, and a representative from the Kerala State Women’s Commission. A gender-justice activist with experience in gender rights and sexual harassment cases should also be included in the authority.

KEIRA should have the authority to ensure compliance with industrial standards, codes of conduct, and applicable laws, as may be compiled in the Compliance Blueprint.

It also suggested that Kerala Entertainment Industry Tribunal (KEIT) address various issues plaguing the entertainment industry.