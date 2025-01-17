CAT orders IAS officer B Ashok to continue as Agriculture Principal Secretary

KOCHI: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Ernakulam on Friday ordered B Ashok IAS to continue as principal secretary to the Government (Agriculture) and as Agricultural Production Commissioner.

The decision overrules the order of the state government to appoint him as the head of the newly constituted Local Self Government Reforms Commission.

The Bench, comprising Justice K Haripal and Member V Rama Mathew, issued the order after Ashok, a 1998-batch officer, moved a petition with CAT challenging the government order appointing him as the head of the newly constituted Local Self Government Reforms Commission.

During the hearing, the government pleader submitted that Tinku Biswal, Revenue Secretary, has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary to the Government (Agriculture) and Agricultural Production Commissioner. However, the CAT Bench directed Ashok to continue in his current role.

Advocate Girija K Gopal, the counsel for Ashok, argued that the post of Local Self Government Reforms Commission, to which the applicant was being deputed, is not equivalent to the position of Principal Secretary.