Director Ranjith seeks to quash sexual harassment case in Kerala HC

KOCHI: Malayalam filmmaker and former chairperson of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, Ranjith, has approached the Kerala High Court in an attempt to quash the sexual harassment case registered against him following a complaint by a Bengali actress.

The Ernakulam Town North Police had registered an FIR against Ranjith under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for assault or the use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty, and Section 509 for words, gestures, or acts intended to insult a woman's modesty. The court has issued a notice to the state government and the complainant.

The petitioner argued that the complaint was false and part of a conspiracy between the actress, filmmaker Joshy Joseph, and his associates to remove Ranjith from his position as the Chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy.