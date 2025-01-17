Director Ranjith seeks to quash sexual harassment case in Kerala HC

KOCHI: Malayalam filmmaker and former chairperson of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, Ranjith, has approached the Kerala High Court in an attempt to quash the sexual harassment case registered against him following a complaint by a Bengali actress.
The Ernakulam Town North Police had registered an FIR against Ranjith under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for assault or the use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty, and Section 509 for words, gestures, or acts intended to insult a woman's modesty. The court has issued a notice to the state government and the complainant.
The petitioner argued that the complaint was false and part of a conspiracy between the actress, filmmaker Joshy Joseph, and his associates to remove Ranjith from his position as the Chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy.
Ranjith claimed that the statements of Joshy Joseph and his friends would clearly reveal that the entire story was fabricated by them with the assistance of the complainant.
He also stated that there was no allegation of assault or the use of force by him. The alleged incident reportedly occurred in 2009, yet the complaint was only filed on 26th August 2024, 15 years later.
Ranjith contended that the Magistrate's court should not have taken cognizance of the offences alleged to have occurred in 2009.
According to the actress’s complaint, Ranjith invited her to his apartment in 2009 during the pre-production phase of the Malayalam film Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, under the pretext of discussing a film project. She accused him of inappropriately touching her with sexual intent.