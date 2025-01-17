Fireworks at wedding bash leave 22-day-old stunned, experiencing seizures in Kerala's Kannur

KANNUR: A 22-day-old baby girl in Thrippangottur, Kannur, suffered a health scare after the bursting of high-intensity fireworks at a wedding celebration nearby left her experiencing seizures.

The infant, born to K V Ashraf and Rihwana, had to undergo five days of intensive-care treatment at a private hospital in Kannur.

According to the parents, the sound of firecrackers first startled the baby late on Sunday night. After the noise left the baby unresponsive, Rihwana thought her newborn had died. Ashraf, an expatriate, recounted the traumatic experience.

“The first loud explosion on Sunday night stunned the baby. But she recovered after a while. Despite requests by my wife’s family to avoid firecrackers, the revellers continued to burst them,” he said.

On Monday night, during the groom’s departure, another round of firecrackers was set off.

“There was a huge explosion, and my baby remained still with mouth and eyes open for 10 minutes. She then became motionless. After my wife tried patting her feet, she cried and became restless. Later that night, another loud explosion triggered seizures, and we rushed the baby to hospital,” Ashraf said.

The baby was discharged on Thursday evening, but the family remains worried about potential long-term health effects. They filed a complaint with Kolavallur police on Wednesday. The police, however, are yet to register a case, saying the families involved are related.