Kerala Governor's Arlekar's first policy address expresses concern over dwindling central grants

THIRUVANANATHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra V Arlekar's maiden policy address, marking the commencement of the 13th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly on Friday, expressed serious concern of the state government on dwindling grants from the Centre.

Stating that Kerala is grappling with financial difficulties, Arlekar said the absence of GST compensation and reduced Central grants has aggravated the situation. "Despite taking earnest measures for revenue mobilisation and rationalising expenditure, the state has been facing liquidity stress due to decline in share of Union fiscal transfers," the Governor noted.

Arlekar said that despite the state government's efforts to mobilise its own revenue, Kerala has been facing stress on government finances due to the deferring of revenue deficit grants and cessation of GST compensation.

The Governor said the state government is committed to the completion of a township for Wayanad landslide victims within one year. He added that the government was also taking steps to address extreme poverty and housing issues. The Governor added that the aim of the government is to make Kerala a state without landless people