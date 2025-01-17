Kerala Governor's Arlekar's first policy address expresses concern over dwindling central grants

THIRUVANANATHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra V Arlekar's maiden policy address, marking the commencement of the 13th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly on Friday, expressed serious concern of the state government on dwindling grants from the Centre.
Stating that Kerala is grappling with financial difficulties, Arlekar said the absence of GST compensation and reduced Central grants has aggravated the situation. "Despite taking earnest measures for revenue mobilisation and rationalising expenditure, the state has been facing liquidity stress due to decline in share of Union fiscal transfers," the Governor noted.
Arlekar said that despite the state government's efforts to mobilise its own revenue, Kerala has been facing stress on government finances due to the deferring of revenue deficit grants and cessation of GST compensation.
The Governor said the state government is committed to the completion of a township for Wayanad landslide victims within one year. He added that the government was also taking steps to address extreme poverty and housing issues. The Governor added that the aim of the government is to make Kerala a state without landless people
Arlekar addressed the sector-wise aims and objectives of the government.
He said, in the agricultural sector, the government is in the process of doubling farmer's income and digital disbursement of assistance will be implemented to promote rice farming. In the fisheries industry, innovative technology will be introduced in aqua culture to make it remunerative.
The governor further said that the government will address growing non communicable diseases. Health system resilience will be enhanced through one health programme.
Revised textbooks for classes 2,4, 6,8 and 10 willl be introduced in the 2025-26 academic year and revision of textbooks for the higher secondary sector is also underway. Along with this, a revised curriculum and four-year Undergraduate programme successfully implemented. Under PM-USHA, Kerala has obtained significant grants to higher educational institutions. Study in Kerala project to be launched in 2025-26 to attract international students.
There would also be targeted action plan for women, especially those above 40 years of age.