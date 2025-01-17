N S Madhavan made creative responses: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Writer N S Madhavan is noted for his creative literary responses, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. As an example, he cited ‘Vanmarangal Veezhumbol’ which is in the context of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s murder.

Some other works like ‘Thiruthu’ and ‘Nilavili’ also put forward politics, he said.

The chief minister was speaking after presenting the Ezhuthachan Award to Madhavan here on Thursday. The awakening and energy of modernism are visible in Madhavan’s works, he said.

Pinarayi said his government was giving importance to Malayalam. Some schools which fined students for speaking Malayalam were asked to stop the practice. The Malayalam Language Bill is an example. He said the greatness of Malayalam should be preserved as it was the language for the people to think and dream.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian presided over the function.