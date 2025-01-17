Vishudhi Sena works tirelessly to maintain cleanliness at Sabarimala after Makaravilakku

PATHANAMTHITTA: At Sabarimala, a dedicated force known as the 'Vishudhi Sena' plays a crucial role in maintaining the cleanliness of the hill shrine, working tirelessly day and night.

Just as other forces stationed at the shrine, the members of Vishudhi Sena are akin to warriors on duty, ensuring that the shrine and its surrounding areas, including Pamba, Nilackal, Pandalam, and Kulanada, are kept spotless.

Their work is especially vital after the Makaravilakku festival. Currently, the team is clearing over 50 loads of garbage each day. With 300 members assigned to 18 sectors at Sannidhanam, the cleaning is conducted in two shifts - from 6 am to 6 pm and 6 pm to 6 am.

Formed in 1995, Vishudhi Sena is part of the Sabarimala Sanitation Society. The group is equipped with necessary cleaning tools, including gloves, jackets, shoes, and identity cards. The Sabarimala ADM, who oversees the pilgrimage, supervises the team’s activities under the guidance of Duty Magistrate G V Pramod.

Kottayyan, the leader of Vishudhi Sena, hailing from Tamil Nadu, explained that the garbage collected in five tractors is transported to the Pandithavalam incinerator for proper disposal.

"The waste is wrapped in cloth and loaded into tractors for transportation," he said. The cleaning team also ensures that garbage from the forest areas, where devotees camped during the Makarajyothi day, is removed before completing their tasks and returning on the morning of January 20.

In recognition of their hard work, the Travancore Devaswom Board has recently introduced a special accident insurance scheme for the cleaning staff, underscoring the importance of their contribution to the smooth operation of the pilgrimage.