Carbon monoxide poisoning kills 45-year-old man in Kerala's Alappuzha; another critical

ALAPPUZHA: A 45-year-old man died and another 55-year-old man suffered injuries after breathing carbon monoxide while they were drinking liquor in a parked car at Poochakkal near Cherthala on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Jossy Antony (45), Kelamparambil house, Thyckattussery, Cherthala. His friend Manoj (55), Ponnampozhi house, Thyckattussery is under treatment in a hospital in Cherthala.

According to Poochakkal station house officer P S Subrahamaniyan, the incident happened on Friday evening.

“Local people found that a car with its engine switched on parked near Maniyathrikovil junction near Poochakkal for several hours. While examining, they found that two people were inside the car and they were not responding to their queries as they were dozing," the SHO said.

"The locals informed the station and we reached the spot and found some liquor bottles and glass inside the car. Immediately we broke the glass door and took out them and rushed to Thuravoor Taluk Hospital, where the doctors declared that Jossy brought dead. Manoj was in a collapsed state,” the SHO added.

Jossy was sitting in the driver's seat and Manoj was in the back seat. The postmortem examination was carried out on Saturday identified that his lungs filled with carbon monoxide.

"More details could be divulged only after questioning Manoj. The doctors said that the carbon monoxide poison was the reason for the death,” the SHO said.

Motor vehicle department officials said that the vehicle was in starting condition and they were drinking inside the vehicle.

“The emission through the smoke pipe of the car reached inside through working AC. It may doze them along with the intoxication of liquor. The timely intervention of local people and police saved one life," said an officer.

Last month, two youths were killed in Vadakara in Kozhikode in a parked caravan. The carbon monoxide emission from the generator led to the death of them.