Demolition of building housing Ernakulam KSRTC bus station to begin soon

KOCHI: The demolition of the over five-decade-old building that still houses the Ernakulam KSRTC bus station will get under way soon, and a new terminal, to be modelled after the Vyttila Mobility Hub, will be set up on 2.9 acres of land at Karikkamuri.

However, no ownership of land will be exchanged with the Vyttila Mobility Hub as decided earlier.

This was decided at a high-level meeting led by Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The order directing demolition of the old building will be issued next week. The tender process will be completed on a war footing and the demolition will begin thereafter,” said P Rajeeve, who is the minister in charge of the district.

However, it was decided that the ownership of land at Karikkamuri and Vyttila won’t be exchanged.

Earlier, it was agreed that the right of possession of the proposed land at Karikkamuri, owned by KSRTC, would be given to the Vyttila Mobility Hub, and in exchange the corporation would get certain land at the Vyttila Hub.

“The change will be incorporated in the Memorandum of Understanding as well,” he said.

A new swanky bus terminal will be set up in the adjacent Karikkamuri on the model of the Vyttila Mobility Hub. For this, 2.9 acres of land there will be handed over to the KSRTC.

The KSRTC will be exclusively given the rights over six bays in the new terminal, which will also have facilities like Station Master’s Office and the facilities for employees. The KSRTC will be exempted from paying the user fee.