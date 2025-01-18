Insurance barriers restrict patients’ access to mental health treatment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Insurance companies are increasingly using patients’ mental health treatment records to deny them claims for unrelated medical conditions.

Treatments for conditions like depression or obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) are being used as reasons to reject insurance claims for procedures such as cataract or heart surgeries.

The practice has sparked opposition, especially after actor Archana Kavi shared her own struggles with a claim denial.

Hospitals known for mental health services are witnessing a wave of complaints from patients over claim denials, despite the fact that the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, mandates equal treatment for mental and physical illnesses.

The trend not only deepens the stigma surrounding psychiatric care but also discourages people from seeking help or disclosing their mental health struggles.

While the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) mandated that all health insurance policies include coverage for mental health conditions starting November 2022, its implementation has been inconsistent.

Ajinas, a resident of Ernakulam, was taken aback when his mother’s cataract surgery claim was rejected.

“I took my mother for cataract surgery at a well-known hospital in Perinthalmanna. Since I was aware of the cashless claim process, I instructed the hospital’s insurance team to notify the insurance company for approval. However, when they did, the firm responded with questions about my mother’s depression history," Ajinas said.

“They kept asking about her depression treatment and ultimately denied the claim. How can a cataract surgery be denied due to depression treatment? The two are unrelated. It feels like the insurance company is intentionally trying to avoid covering a legitimate claim,” he said.