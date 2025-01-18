LDF councillor 'abducted' ahead of 'no confidence' motion in Koothattukulam municipality, Kerala

KOCHI: Dramatic scenes unfolded in Koothattukulam municipality on Saturday morning after a CPM councillor was "abducted" minutes before a no-confidence motion moved by Opposition UDF was scheduled to be taken up for discussion.

Councillor Kala Raju was whisked away forcefully in the official vehicle of the municipality chairperson soon after she arrived there, even as several police personnel turned moot spectators.

Earlier, Kala Raju had given indications that she would vote in favour of the UDF in the event of a no-confidence motion against the ruling LDF.

Following the incident, the UDF members boycotted the council and staged a protest, which was led by former Congress minister and Piravom MLA Anoop Jacob.

The protestors picketed the police station and staged a sit-in for several hours, demanding action for the release of the councillor. A tense situation prevailed in the municipality premises as members of both fronts assembled and shouted slogans against each other.

The municipality is governed by the LDF, which has 13 members. The Opposition UDF has 11 members and there is also an Independent in the 25 ward council. The LDF decided not to attend the council meeting today after receiving the notice of the no confidence motion.

It all started a few days back when the UDF alleged corruption in the setting up of an isolation ward in the Community Health Centre at Koothattukulam. The Opposition moved an adjournment motion, demanding vigilance probe in the construction done at a cost of Rs 1.79 crore.

However, the ruling LDF denied permission for the same as the UDF moved a no confidence motion, alleging corruption.

Anoop Jacob MLA told TNIE while holding a sit-in protest at the police station premise that "Kala Raju had defected due to the infighting within the CPM and promised to vote for us. This would have resulted in the LDF losing the majority."

"They abducted her in the official vehicle of the municipal chairperson after assaulting her. The police were moot spectators and refused to lodge an FIR at first. However, her children came and lodged complaint, following which a case was taken. We demand immediate action to find out her whereabouts and release her from forceful custody," he added.