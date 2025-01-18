Poor app engagement ‘times out’ Supplyco’s delivery service

KOLLAM: Supplyco has discontinued its Supply Kerala delivery service introduced to offer doorstep delivery of essential goods. The service was phased out due to limited customer engagement with the app for online purchases.

Launched by the civil supplies department, the Android app aimed to ensure fast delivery of essentials, particularly in rural areas. However, it garnered just three orders and fewer than 500 downloads over the past three years. Via the app, customers could place orders by selecting their nearest Supplyco outlet.

The distribution network of over 500 Supplyco supermarkets across the state was expected to create job opportunities for more than 10,000 youth.

Additionally, the app provided information on newly launched products. Despite these features, the app was removed from the Play Store after failing to gain traction among users.

“In the past three years, we have received only three orders through the app. After the first six months, we didn’t receive a single order. Initially, we thought cities like Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi might see success, but there was no significant uptake there either. The main issue was that we charged extra for delivery, while several other delivery apps offered free delivery. In a market where private delivery services are more effective, we couldn’t compete,” a source with Supplyco told TNIE.