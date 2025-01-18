Sharon Raj murder case verdict to be delivered on January 20

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court will deliver its verdict in the Parassala Sharon murder case on January 20.
The court concluded final arguments ahead of sentencing on Saturday.
While the prosecution demanded the death penalty for the accused, the defense sought leniency, arguing that the maximum punishment should be life imprisonment, considering the age of the first accused, Greeshma.
The sentencing arguments began at 11 am on Saturday, with Judge A M Basheer presiding it. Greeshma and her uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, were previously found guilty in the case.
Greeshma was brought to court at 11 am, where the judge asked if she had anything to say before sentencing. She submitted a written statement and was later called into chambers for further inquiries.
Greeshma appealed for maximum leniency, citing that she was just 24, lacked prior criminal history, and desired to continue her education. She also presented her educational records to the court.
The prosecution argued that the Sharon murder case was among the rarest of rare cases, warranting the death penalty.
They argued that Greeshma not only murdered a young man but also betrayed the trust of love, describing her actions as diabolical.
The prosecution added that she lured Sharon to her home under false pretenses and after a failed first attempt, she meticulously planned and executed the murder.
They further said that the doctors’ statememts revealed that Sharon endured severe pain for 11 days before his death.
The prosecution added that the murder was premeditated and deliberate, highlighting that Greeshma destroyed Sharon’s dreams and aspirations without showing any remorse.
The defense, represented by lawyer Sasthamangalam Ajith Kumar, argued against the death penalty, stating that the evidence was circumstantial.
The defense claimed that Greeshma, facing mental distress, had repeatedly tried to end her relationship with Sharon, but he refused and resorted to blackmail.
They alleged Sharon had used private images to intimidate her and even recorded intimate visuals, causing her extreme mental trauma.