Amid no-trust move, CPM councillor Kala Raju accuses partymen of abduction, assault

KOCHI: Dramatic scenes unfolded in front of Koothattukulam municipal office on Saturday as a CPM councillor was abducted and held captive for seven hours allegedly by members of her own party over suspicion of defection.

Councillor Kala Raju, representing Koothattukulam ward, who arrived at the municipal office to attend a discussion on the no-confidence motion moved against the LDF, was allegedly dragged and forcibly pushed into the car of the municipal chairperson and taken to CPM area committee office.

Kala Raju, who was dropped at her residence around 4.30 pm, told mediapersons that she was abducted by CPM men, who also assaulted her. “I was beaten up and taken to the CPM area committee office. They tried to tear my clothes and threatened to chop off my legs. I was forced to support the no-confidence motion as the party did not heed to the complaints I had raised four months ago,” Kala Raju told reporters.

The Koothattukulam police have registered a case against CPM area secretary P B Ratheesh, municipal chairperson Vijaya Sivan, vice-chairman Sunny Kuriakose, councillor Suma Viswambharan, CPM local secretary Febeesh George and 45 others on charges of abduction, wrongful restraint, physical assault and rioting based on a complaint filed by Kala’s son Balu and daughter Lakshmi.

The Opposition UDF had moved the no-confidence motion alleging corruption behind the construction of isolation ward at the Koothattukulam government hospital. The motion was scheduled to be taken up for discussion at 10am on Saturday.